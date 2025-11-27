Azerbaijan joins transport summit with Central Asia, S. Caucasus, and Black Sea ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, has attended a meeting of transport ministers of Central Asia, the South Caucasus and the Black Sea regions in Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister underscored that regional transport corridors serve not only as vital trade routes but also as foundational elements for economic prosperity, sustainable development, and lasting peace.

Nabiyev emphasized that key priorities for Azerbaijan include the modernization of critical infrastructure such as railways, ports, and highways, the streamlining of customs procedures, and the advancement of digital infrastructure.

He further highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to ensuring that the region becomes more sustainable, competitive, and interconnected, particularly within the framework of its partnership with the European Union.