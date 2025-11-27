Azerbaijan's credit insurance market shrinks in 10M2025

From January through October 2025, Azerbaijan collected 4.05 million manat ($2.38 million) in credit insurance premiums, according to the Central Bank. This represents a 6.1 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2024. During the same period, credit insurance payments fell off by 17.2 percent, coming in at 53,000 manat ($31,000).

