Azerbaijan and Jordan set to soar with new regular flight routes - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan plans to organize regular flights with Jordan, the country's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 4th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan, held in Baku.

According to the minister, in previous years and this year, two Jordanian airlines have operated flights to Azerbaijan, but these were charter and seasonal flights.

"We see potential for further expansion of cooperation in this area. This year, an Azerbaijani airline has organized direct flights between Baku and Amman for the summer season, and we are now considering the possibility of launching similar flights next summer. Our goal is to make them more commercially viable to ensure regular transportation throughout the year, not just charter flights," he said.

Babayev noted that 8,574 Jordanian citizens visited Azerbaijan from January through September, which is 50 percent more than the same period last year.