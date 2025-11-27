Azerbaijan's money supply in manat shows year-on-year uptick

As of November 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's broad money supply (M3) came in at 47.491 billion manat, marking a 6.8% increase from last year. The M2 supply came in at 37.027 billion manat, ticking up by 6.9% compared to last year. M1 also picked up by 5.8%, coming in at 29.031 billion manat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register