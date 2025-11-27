Russia unveils 2026 CSTO chairmanship plan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. Russia will focus on strengthening collective security, counterterrorism, and military cooperation during its 2026 CSTO Chairmanship, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the expanded meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

Moscow’s plan includes enhancing the combat readiness of national contingents, equipping the Collective Forces with modern Russian weapons, and conducting joint exercises such as “Interaction,” “Echelon,” and “Search.” Putin also highlighted the importance of improving command and control, expanding the organization’s information and analytical capacities, and strengthening interparliamentary cooperation among member states.

In addition, Russia intends to support sanitary and epidemiological well-being, military medicine, and biosecurity within the CSTO framework, while developing a new anti-terrorism strategy and intensifying efforts to combat extremism and drug trafficking.

“During our chairmanship, we will do everything possible to maintain continuity in CSTO cooperation and develop initiatives based on alliance, friendship, and mutual support,” Putin noted.

He drove home the point about the plan's wide-ranging reach, covering everything from military readiness to safeguarding information and staying ahead in the tech game.

Founded in 2002, the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Interstate Program is administered by the CSTO Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation. The objective is to augment collaboration in military-economic and military-technical domains via joint initiatives, including long-term cooperation programs, collaborative military equipment manufacturing, and research endeavors. Principal actions encompass establishing collaborative partnerships, standardizing military operations, and implementing targeted projects such as the Tajik-Afghan border security initiative. The commission orchestrates these initiatives, convening biannually to sanction new programs.

