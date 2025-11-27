Azerbaijan, Jordan set stage for business forum at 5th commission session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan and Jordan have agreed to hold a business forum on the sidelines of the 5th session of the intergovernmental commission, which is planned to be held in 2025 or 2026, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Alqudah, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at a press conference following the 4th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan, held in Baku.

“We discussed various areas in which we should move forward. One of the first is that the commission should meet frequently to maintain the momentum of relations. We also agreed to hold a business forum on the sidelines of the commission to build direct bridges and strengthen relations between the business communities of both countries,” he said.

Alqudah noted that the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation both in the CIS countries and in the Middle East.

“We also discussed our investments - Jordanian investments in Azerbaijan and, respectively, Azerbaijani investments in Jordan. And we hope that we will be able to come to joint investments and projects,” he said.