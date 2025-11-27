Azerbaijan set to kick off national media literacy week in December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan plans to launch a national media literacy week in December, said Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel session titled “Sustainable and preventive measures to counter growing global information threats in the modern era: the example of the media ecosystem of Turkic-speaking states,” held within the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Mammadli noted that the nature of media censorship has shifted in the modern era.

“Since its earliest days, the media has evolved amid pressure and challenges, growing stronger and developing an internal resilience in response to these threats.

Today, the abundance of information makes it difficult for people to find and select what they actually need. The rise of artificial intelligence–based content and fake news has become one of the major obstacles to the development of professional media. The new ‘Law on Media’ serves as a legal shield for protecting Azerbaijan’s information space,” he emphasized.