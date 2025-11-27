Azerbaijan, Türkiye set to reinforce mutual military security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan and Türkiye are set to reinforce mutual military security, the Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament discussed during today's meeting, Trend reports.

The draft law on the ratification of the “Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Mutual Military Security between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye” was reviewed and recommended for approval at the plenary session.

