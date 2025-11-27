Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po District, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, Trend reports.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. Our thoughts are with the people of Hong Kong during this difficult time," the statement reads.

The devastating fire occurred in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Hong Kong, claiming the lives of 55 people. The blaze, which began on January 26, swept through the eight high-rise buildings of the complex, destroying all but one. Around 4,000 people lived in the complex, including approximately 1,000 residents directly affected by the tragedy.

