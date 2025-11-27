EBRD looking into healthcare projects with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) is discussing healthcare projects with Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

This statement was made by Askar Namazbayev, Deputy Head of the EBRD in Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and International Financial Organizations (IFOs) in Astana.

"EBRD is one of the largest foreign investors in the country’s economy. A significant portion of our investments goes into infrastructure, energy, and the road sector. Today, we discussed the implementation of healthcare initiatives. Our bank is working on a potential public-private partnership project for building a hospital in the city of Almaty. I would also like to highlight the high level of cooperation with the government," Namazbayev said.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, noted during the council meeting that the country is currently implementing seven large-scale projects in cooperation with international financial organizations. These initiatives span key sectors such as energy, healthcare, education, water supply, and transport.

He added that more than 1,100 PPP agreements have been concluded to date, including completed projects. Their total value amounts to 2.7 trillion tenge ($5.2 billion).

The conversion of Kazakh tenge into US dollars is conducted at the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan. As of November 27, 2025, the exchange rate stands at 1 US dollar to 518.68 tenge.

