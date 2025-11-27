Jordan pitches joint business forum with Azerbaijan to foster trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Jordan proposes to organize a joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Alqudah, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan, held in Baku.

"The commission meetings are held every seven years. We have agreed to speed up the process and will be glad to welcome the Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan and our esteemed colleagues in Amman in the near future. One of the ideas is to hold the next meeting of the joint commission in Amman and, at the same time, organize a business forum to establish contacts between the business circles of our countries," he said, adding that the opportunities in the South Caucasus and Middle East region are truly enormous,'' he added.