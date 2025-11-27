Azerbaijan to partner with Jordan on cutting-edge pharmaceutical projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The development of the pharmaceutical industry is one of the priorities of the Azerbaijani government, and Azerbaijan will implement joint projects with Jordan in the pharmaceutical sector, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made this statement following the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held in Baku.

The minister noted that the economic potential of both Azerbaijan and Jordan allows for the widespread use of projects:

"Today, Azerbaijan is interested in developing the pharmaceutical industry. This industry is quite developed in Jordan. The implementation of joint projects with Jordan to develop the pharmaceutical industry was discussed. The development of the pharmaceutical industry is one of the priorities of the Azerbaijani government. A number of measures are being implemented in this direction. Jordan has a large pharmaceutical production industry. Jordan is also interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the manufacturing sector. Discussions will be held with the participation of relevant companies and institutions, and steps to be taken in this direction will be determined," he added.