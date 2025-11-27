EBRD backs Uzbekistan’s mortgage market expansion with strategic loan
Photo: EBRD
The EBRD is providing up to $40 million in synthetic local-currency financing to Uzbekistan’s Mortgage Refinancing Company (UzMRC), aiming to expand affordable housing finance and support the country’s growing mortgage market
