Baku-Tbilisi-Kars rail line to begin full operation by year-end, Georgia says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is nearing full operation and is expected to strengthen transport links between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said at the Second Investor Forum on Trans-Caspian Transport Corridors and Connectivity in Tashkent, Trend reports via the ministry.

During a panel discussion on regional connectivity across Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea, Kvrivishvili also highlighted Georgia’s East-West Highway, over 70% of which is already operational, and the ongoing modernization of the country’s main railway line.

The railway upgrade is expected to increase capacity and cut transit times significantly. Container transport time along the East-West Corridor, for example, is projected to fall from 24 hours to 12 hours, enhancing efficiency and reliability.

“Next year, rolling stock will be expanded to meet growing demand for transit and export cargo,” Kvrivishvili said. She added that these infrastructure projects, including BTK, will provide seamless and efficient transport along key regional trade routes.

The forum was organized jointly with the European Union under the Global Gateway initiative.