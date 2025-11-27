Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with defense statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court on November 27, Trend reports.

Participants included the accused, their defense attorneys, some victims and their legal heirs or representatives, and state prosecutors.

The hearing began with statements from the defense attorneys. Zumrud Samadova, representing Gurgen Stepanyan, noted that the state prosecutor had requested a 16-year prison sentence for her client. She emphasized that Stepanyan pleads not guilty to the charges.

According to Samadova, Stepanyan testified during the judicial investigation that he served as an active military serviceman in Hadrut from 2005 to 2007 and was transferred to a combat post in 2023. She added that on September 19, 2023, Stepanyan abandoned his post, fled to Khankendi, and surrendered to Azerbaijani military forces along the way.

“As a defense attorney, I believe that under Article 42.1.4 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Azerbaijan, the accused should be acquitted if his guilt is not proven. Therefore, I request the court to acquit the accused based on this article,” Samadova stated.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.