Georgia seeks to transform Black Sea transit with Anaklia port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Georgia’s planned deep-sea port at Anaklia is set to handle large container vessels and emerge as a major maritime transit hub connecting Europe and Asia, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said at the Second Investor Forum on Trans-Caspian Transport Corridors and Connectivity in Tashkent, Trend reports via the ministry.

Kvrivishvili described Anaklia as a strategic project for Georgia. She said the port is expected to process up to 600,000 TEU in its first phase by 2029, rising to at least 1 million TEU in the second phase by 2035, positioning Georgia as a central transit point for Central Asian trade in the Black Sea region.

The minister added that the project will be supported by expanded ferry connections with European ports including Constanta, Burgas, and Varna, as well as the development of logistics zones and dry ports to facilitate multimodal operations.

“Our transport and connectivity agenda is clearly defined and backed by EU initiatives,” Kvrivishvili said. She noted that the expansion of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) includes key Georgian rail, port, and logistics projects aligned with the EU network, ensuring that investments in Georgia are fully integrated into broader European transport corridors.

“By positioning the Black Sea as a strategic gateway, safeguarding transit routes, and supporting trade, Georgia is strengthening resilience across Europe and Asia, evolving from a transit country into a key regional hub,” she added.