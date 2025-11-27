Georgia seeks to boost Middle Corridor as part of transcontinental network - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Georgia can play a key role in developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and strengthening transport links between the region and the European Union, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili said during a meeting of ministers from EU, Central Asian, South Caucasus, and Black Sea countries, Trend reports via the ministry.

Kvrivishvili described Georgia as a reliable regional partner and a country connecting Europe and Asia, ready to cooperate with the EU and other partners to enhance Black Sea security in line with the European Union’s ambitious Black Sea Strategy.

The minister highlighted Georgia’s ongoing initiatives to develop the Middle Corridor, including modernizing the Georgian Railway - which has doubled capacity and halved container transit times - as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the East-West Highway, and the deep-sea port at Anaklia. These projects, she said, strengthen Georgia’s competitiveness within the transcontinental transport network.

“Modernizing Georgia’s transport and logistics network ensures that the country can reliably handle growing trade flows between Europe and Asia. Developing the Middle Corridor is a key priority for improving regional connectivity, advancing transport systems, and accelerating logistics processes,” Kvrivishvili said.

She added that, amid global challenges and changing trade dynamics, regional transport initiatives, including the Trans-Caspian Corridor and the Middle Corridor, have become a dependable symbol of resilience and cooperation.