French embassy in Azerbaijan's Baku honors educators on Int'l Teachers' Day

The event included the prestigious presentation of the "Palmes
académiques" award to Vusala Iskandarova, a French language
instructor at Ganja State University.
The reception was graced by the ambassadors of Belgium, Morocco,
and Sweden, as well as several other diplomatic representatives to
Azerbaijan, alongside French language educators and prominent
figures from Azerbaijan’s socio-political sphere.
In her address, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie
Lagoutte, expressed her high regard for the contributions of French
language educators in Azerbaijan.
The Ambassador emphasized the significance of French language
education in Azerbaijan, underscoring its importance to both the
bilateral relationship and cultural exchange between the two
countries.
"I would like to extend my gratitude to Vusala Iskandarova for
her exceptional dedication to promoting the French language. She is
a pivotal figure at Ganja State University," Lagoutte stated. "On
behalf of the French Minister of Education, it is an honor to
present her with the ‘Palmes académiques’ award in recognition of
her outstanding contribution."
