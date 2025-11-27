Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 27 November 2025 20:32 (UTC +04:00)
French embassy in Azerbaijan's Baku honors educators on Int'l Teachers' Day

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. A reception has been held at the Embassy of France in Azerbaijan in honor of the International Day of Teachers of the French Language, Trend reports.

The event included the prestigious presentation of the "Palmes académiques" award to Vusala Iskandarova, a French language instructor at Ganja State University.

The reception was graced by the ambassadors of Belgium, Morocco, and Sweden, as well as several other diplomatic representatives to Azerbaijan, alongside French language educators and prominent figures from Azerbaijan’s socio-political sphere.

In her address, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, expressed her high regard for the contributions of French language educators in Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador emphasized the significance of French language education in Azerbaijan, underscoring its importance to both the bilateral relationship and cultural exchange between the two countries.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to Vusala Iskandarova for her exceptional dedication to promoting the French language. She is a pivotal figure at Ganja State University," Lagoutte stated. "On behalf of the French Minister of Education, it is an honor to present her with the ‘Palmes académiques’ award in recognition of her outstanding contribution."

