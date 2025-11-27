World Bank, Georgia hold technical talks on banking stability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Experts from the World Bank held a series of meetings with Nino Jeladze, Vice-President of the National Bank of Georgia, as well as representatives from the central bank’s departments, the Deposit Insurance Agency, and the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank said, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strengthening the stability of Georgia’s financial system, improving crisis prevention and management, and enhancing the legal framework governing bank resolution processes.

The meetings aimed to align Georgian regulations with international best practices and to refine operational and practical aspects of the country’s resolution regime. Experts also explored the possibility of World Bank contingent financing for the resolution fund, designed to support the country’s financial stability and provide funding for crisis management if needed.

Officials highlighted the role of the Deposit Insurance Agency and the Ministry of Finance in the implementation of the project and in managing potential banking crises.

The World Bank and its Advisory Services for the financial sector have maintained long-standing cooperation with the National Bank of Georgia.