Azerbaijan, Italy discuss strategic partnership and cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. On November 27, as part of the official visit to the Italian Republic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Antonio Tajani, and discussed opportunities for strategic partnership and cooperation, Trend reports, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting noted with satisfaction that the Azerbaijani-Italian strategic partnership is developing at a high level, and also considered existing opportunities for expanding bilateral relations.

The ministers emphasized that the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Italy last year and the official visit of the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, to Azerbaijan in September of this year have further strengthened the political dialogue between the two countries. In addition, the participation of the President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, in COP-29 and the regular meetings between the leaders were positively recalled.

The meeting underscored the significant importance of the inauguration of the new building of the Italy-Azerbaijan University during President Mattarella’s visit to Azerbaijan, noting that educational collaboration has become a cornerstone of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The ministers examined existing avenues for expanding cooperation across several key sectors, including energy, economy, trade, transport, culture, education, and defense.

Emphasizing the strategic relevance of energy cooperation, the meeting acknowledged that ongoing large-scale projects in this sector are vital to ensuring the security and reliability of Europe’s energy supply.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the peace and stability initiatives in the region, and the historical significance of the Washington Joint Declaration of August 8, 2025, as well as the agreements reached. The active engagement of Italian companies in the restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories was also warmly welcomed.

The ministers further highlighted the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy within international organizations, particularly within the European Union and other multilateral frameworks.

Cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and Italy within the framework of the World Urban Forum, which will be held in Azerbaijan next year, were reviewed.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the Russia–Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Middle East, as well as other international and regional issues of mutual interest.

