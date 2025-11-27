Azerbaijan, UAE hash out military cooperation and prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Pursuant to the Agreement on Military Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Arab Emirates, state representatives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At a working meeting at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, it was noted that military ties between the two countries are developing in all fields, including the military.

The meeting highlighted the importance of mutual visits and joint exercises in terms of the exchange of experience.

The delegates were given a briefing on the 44-day Patriotic War, the situation in the region, and questions of interest were answered.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on the current state and advancement prospects of military cooperation, mutual gifts were presented, and a photo was taken.

