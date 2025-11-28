Uzbekistan reports stronger activity in foreign currency transactions

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Individuals in Uzbekistan sold $17.5 billion worth of currency to commercial banks from January through October 2025 (compared to $13.2 billion during the same period in 2024) and purchased $9.7 billion worth of currency, which is 25 percent more than the previous year, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU)

Furthermore, over the same period, the country received $15.8 billion in remittances, which is also 25 percent higher compared to last year. This inflow contributed to strengthening the supply side of the domestic foreign exchange market.

Consequently, the national currency strengthened by 7 percent over the period from January through October 2025.

According to official assessments, the strengthening of the exchange rate was driven by several key factors, including:

* higher export revenues;

* a notable rise in international remittances;

* increased foreign borrowing;

* relative stabilization of import payment volumes;

* growth in investment flows, including foreign direct investment (FDI).

