Trend's cooperation model with Turkish media should guide OTS' efforts to build anti-disinformation mechanism - Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Cooperation between Turkish and Azerbaijani news agencies is growing stronger by the day, and Trend News Agency plays a particularly important role in this process, said Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, Press Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the second panel session titled "Opportunities for Cooperation Among OTS Member States in the Digital Media Environment", held as part of the Organization of Turkic States Media Forum.

İşbilir noted that Trend News Agency maintains robust cooperation mechanisms and joint production with both the Albayrak Media Group and Demirören News Agency:

"We closely follow Trend’s news, the Azernews newspaper, and the TurkicWorld platform. As the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, we are doing our utmost to help advance this cooperation to an even higher level".

The press counsellor added that Trend’s TurkicWorld project serves as an excellent model for all media outlets across the Organization of Turkic States:

"This model should be applied and taken as an example both in traditional and digital media. The cooperation framework developed by Trend can serve as a foundation for various joint projects among the news agencies of all Turkic countries".

İşbilir stressed that cooperation between Trend and Albayrak, Demirören and other agencies should not remain limited to Azerbaijan and Türkiye: "It should also be extended to other Turkic states. The same level of ties must be established with the agencies of other Turkic countries. I believe this model will be widely adopted. It should also serve as an example for building an OTS-wide media mechanism to combat disinformation".

He concluded by congratulating Trend News Agency for its service to the Turkic world and its contribution to strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye media cooperation.