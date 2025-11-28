Azerbaijan’s banking assets grow stronger with solid gains

Baku, Azerbaijan, November 28. As of November 1 this year, the total assets of banks operating in Azerbaijan amounted to 56.3 billion manat ($33.1 billion), total liabilities - 49.2 billion manat ($28.9 billion), and balance sheet capital - 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that the banking sector's assets grew by 13.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the banking sector's total liabilities for the reporting period amounted to 49.2 billion manat ($28.9 billion), with balance sheet capital of 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion).

The banks' loan portfolio grew by 0.4 percent or 127.6 million manat ($75.05 million) and amounted to 29.4 billion manat ($17.2 billion) for the reporting month. The structure of the loan portfolio is as follows: I) Business loans – 53.1 percent (15.6 billion manat ($9.1 billion)); II) Consumer loans – 31.4 percent (9.2 billion manat ($5.4 billion)), and III) Mortgage loans – 15.5 percent (4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion)).