Tajikistan to channel multi-million funds for external debt in 2026

As of October 1, Tajikistan’s total external debt stood at $3.037 billion, down 4.7 percent from the start of the year. Around 95.5 percent of this is direct public debt, and government-guaranteed debt accounts for just over $15 million.

