Azerbaijani banks raise bar on net profit in 10M2025
Between January and October 2025, Azerbaijani banks brought in a net profit of 986.8 million manat ($579 million) and pulled in an operational profit of 1.5 billion manat ($882 million). These results show an 8 percent and 7.5 percent jump compared to the same time last year. Banks coughed up 241.6 million manat ($142 million) in profit taxes during this period.
