Azerbaijan, EU discuss strengthening partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with colleagues from the European Union, Trend reports.

In a post on X, Hajiyev wrote: "I was pleased to discuss with the colleagues from the European Union the recent positive dynamic in the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU."

He added that the sides exchanged views on a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda and prospects for further enhancing Azerbaijan-EU partnership.