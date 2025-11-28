Hikmet Hajiyev meets EU Political and Security Committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting in Brussels with members of the European Union's Political and Security Committee, Trend reports.

In a post on X, Hajiyev wrote: "substantive discussions took place on deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, expressing gratitude to Committee Chair Delfin Pronk.

He briefed the Committee on Azerbaijan's peace agenda in the region, highlighting the economic benefits of peace, the development of the Zangezur Corridor, and confidence-building measures. Hajiyev thanked Committee members for their support for further steps to strengthen cooperation and partnership with the EU.