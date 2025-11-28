IGB operator updates on expansion project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. ICGB, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), is progressing with the pipeline’s expansion project, which foresees an increase of the interconnector’s technical capacity from 3 to 5 bcm per year, the ICGB told Trend.

“The expansion is driven by the heightened strategic interest in the route and is aligned with Europe’s broader objectives for ensuring flexibility and long-term supply stability. While the expansion is up for approval from the company’s shareholders, ICGB is already a few steps ahead – with the procurement strategy approved and design process for its first gas metering station ready. The operator has completed the necessary preparatory work and continues to engage actively with international partners, including U.S. institutions, whose financial support could accelerate the final investment decision,” the company said.

ICGB Executive Officer George Satlas pointed out that IGB’s recent performance demonstrates that the pipeline has evolved into a strategic backbone for Southeast Europe.

“The positive response to Routes 2 and 3 confirms the regional need for reliable, diversified access to LNG and other sources, and highlights the essential role of the Vertical Gas Corridor in connecting these supplies to markets with growing security needs such as Moldova and Ukraine. Ensuring this flexibility and resilience is at the heart of ICGB’s mission, and the IGB route is positioned today as one of the most impactful energy infrastructures in the area,” he said.

The executive officer pointed out that as ICGB is looking ahead to the next stages of development, its focus remains on enhancing a reliable, flexible network that reinforces the security of supply for all countries that rely on this corridor.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora.

The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year.