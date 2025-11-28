Next group of Ex-IDPs receive keys to houses in Azerbaijan's Mammadbayli village

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Another group of former IDP (internal displaced persons) families who arrived in Mammadbayli village of the Zangilan district were presented with the keys to their houses today, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

Upon arrival, the families were warmly welcomed and subsequently briefed by representatives of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on the risks associated with landmines and unexploded ordnance.

They were cautioned to avoid unfamiliar objects and to promptly notify the appropriate authorities if they encountered anything potentially hazardous.

The key presentation ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Presidential Envoy’s Office for the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, along with representatives from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, as well as other relevant governmental agencies.

The families received their keys with great enthusiasm and began to settle into their new homes.

At this stage, a total of 33 families, comprising 177 people, were resettled in Mammadbayli. These families had previously been living temporarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative facilities across various regions of the country.

14:07

The next relocation phase has been completed in the village of Mammadbeyli in the Zangilan district, as the families who departed earlier in the day reached their native lands, Trend's regional correspondent reports.

Mammadbayli village welcomed 177 people, including 33 families, who returned to their homeland with deep emotion and tears of joy. The new residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Army and its heroic soldiers and officers for liberating the lands, wishing mercy to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives and patience to their families.

The total area of the village is 51.6 hectares. A total of 188 individual houses have been constructed, including 39 two-room, 55 three-room, 55 four-room, and 39 five-room homes. Each home has a fenced yard, and all houses are equipped with solar panels and provided with water, electricity, gas, and high-speed internet. The village roads have been fully asphalted, and 2 multifunctional non-residential buildings have also been built.

All necessary conditions have been created to ensure comfortable settlement for the returning families.

13:38

