Azerbaijan, UAE hold meeting on comprehensive strategic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The first meeting of the Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE has been held in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The establishment of the committee was rooted in the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, which was signed during the official visit of the UAE President to Azerbaijan on September 16 of this year. The meeting was presided over by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yalchin Rafiyev, with UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saeed Al Hajeri, serving as co-chair.

In accordance with the agreed-upon framework, the initial phase of the meeting included sessions of various subcommittees focusing on distinct sectors: political and diplomatic affairs, economic cooperation, humanitarian initiatives, defense and law enforcement, as well as energy and sustainability. During these discussions, the committee addressed existing areas of collaboration, explored proposals for advancing bilateral relations, and examined potential joint projects.

As part of the committee's proceedings, a private bilateral meeting was held between Rafiyev and Al Hajeri. This was followed by an extensive plenary session, led by the co-chairs, and attended by representatives from the pertinent governmental agencies, as well as the ambassadors of both countries. During the session, the co-chairs of the subcommittees presented comprehensive reports on the proposals and initiatives currently under review.

The co-chairs emphasized their expectations for the effective implementation of the proposed initiatives, including the development and coordination of roadmaps and work plans aimed at achieving tangible outcomes. Furthermore, the modalities and timeline for future meetings, as well as the overall operational framework of the committee, were established.

Throughout the discussions, both sides expressed considerable satisfaction with the dynamic and ongoing progress in Azerbaijan-UAE relations, particularly in recent times.

The key role of the reciprocal visits of the heads of state of both countries, as well as the agreements reached and documents signed within the framework of these visits, in elevating the countries' relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership was emphasized.

In addition to the Foreign Ministry, representatives of the Ministries of Economy, Energy, Justice, Defense, Internal Affairs, Digital Development and Transport, Science and Education, Culture, and Agriculture, as well as the State Tourism Agency, SOCAR, and the Investment Holding, participated in the meeting on behalf of Azerbaijan.

