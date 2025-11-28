Heydar Aliyev Airport holds an AI-themed aviation session for ADA School students (PHOTO)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has organized a special aviation session titled “Future of Aviation with AI” for 10th and 11th grade students of ADA School, supporting the development of young people interested in the aviation industry. The program consisted of a practical airport operations tour and an interactive training module focused on the application of artificial intelligence in aviation.

The main purpose of the event was to familiarize students with the modern aviation ecosystem, demonstrate real operational processes, and explain the innovative transformations artificial intelligence brings to the future development of aviation.

In the first stage of the session, students explored the airport’s key functional zones — check-in counters, security control, the flight operations center, passenger services, and technical operations areas. The airport’s operations team demonstrated infrastructure management, operational coordination, safety protocols, and the processes ensuring continuous flight flow in a real working environment.

The second part of the event focused on the growing role of artificial intelligence technologies in the aviation industry. Students discussed the advantages that AI-driven solutions bring to the following areas:

fast and accurate decision-making support in flight operations;

personalization and optimization of the passenger experience;

enhancement of operational efficiency and safety;

reinforcement of energy efficiency and environmental sustainability;

formation of future aviation professions and the new competencies required.

At the end of the session, teams developed and presented creative concepts on the topic “How can artificial intelligence transform the future of aviation?”

This program is one of the core components of Heydar Aliyev International Airport’s long-term strategy to strengthen public engagement, support youth development, and promote aviation literacy. The initiative enhances cooperation between the aviation industry and the education sector, expanding students’ knowledge about technology, innovation, and the future prospects of air transport.