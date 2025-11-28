Uzbekistan, Canada strengthen dialogue on innovation and energy projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Canada discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector, focusing on technology exchange, the introduction of innovative solutions, and professional training for industry specialists, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz JSC.

These topics were addressed during a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC Bahodirjon Sidikov and a Canadian delegation led by Christopher Duggan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Uzbekistan.

A separate focus was placed on the activities of Condor Energies, which is implementing several projects in Uzbekistan and has achieved significant results in deploying advanced technological solutions. The parties underscored the transformative capabilities of contemporary lateral drilling methodologies and advanced data analytics frameworks to optimize operational efficacy.

The Canadian delegates articulated their preparedness to engage in initiatives pertaining to the exploration, production, and processing of hydrocarbons, as well as in the digital transformation of the industry, including the use of artificial intelligence, automation, data analysis, and energy-efficient technologies.

Following the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their interest in developing long-term partnerships, establishing practical mechanisms for technical expertise exchange, and expanding business cooperation between companies of the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel