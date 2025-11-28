Store your data within the country with AZINCLOUD!

AZINCLOUD, the public cloud service developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, gives users the opportunity to store and manage their data within the country.

Designed for individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, individual entrepreneurs and startups, AZINCLOUD allows users to create their own cloud infrastructure in a short time without going anywhere – simply by registering online. Once on the platform, users can manage their data and information systems more efficiently and at a lower cost, with secure access to their resources anytime, from anywhere.

Compared to global cloud providers, the advantages of choosing AZINCLOUD are as follows:

Data is stored within the country, not on foreign servers.

The legal framework of AZINCLOUD is regulated in accordance with local legislation.

The Azerbaijani-language platform has an easy-to-use interface.

It offers citizens convenient user experience.

Pricing is adapted to the local market.

Payments in local currency help avoid extra commission charges.

24/7 customer support is available.

By offering a secure, cost-effective and convenient cloud solution tailored to the needs of the local market, AZINCLOUD helps accelerate digital transformation in the country and enables users to benefit efficiently from modern technologies. To benefit from the services, users can go to the “Login” section on the platform’s main page, register and select the services that best suit their needs.