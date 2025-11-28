Azerbaijani delegates set to observe parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ A delegation led by Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has visited Kyrgyzstan, a source in the CEC told Trend.

The main purpose of the visit at the invitation of Chairman of the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission Tynchtyk Shaynazarov is to observe the early parliamentary election to be held in Kyrgyzstan on November 30 as international observers.

It's planned that the CEC representatives will get acquainted with the general preparation processes for the early parliamentary elections until the voting day, as well as observe the voting procedures at polling stations in the capital on the election day.

The CEC delegation will also participate in the second meeting of the Consultative Platform of the Supreme Election Bodies of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, to be held in Bishkek on November 28. The event will discuss the development of institutional cooperation in the field of election management and the possibilities of further expanding relations.

During the visit, the CEC chairman will meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart, as well as with the heads of the election management bodies of the member states of the OTS and international organizations participating in the observation of the elections, as well as other officials, and discuss the prospects for further deepening inter-agency relations, new opportunities for cooperation in various areas related to the elections, and issues of mutual interest.

To note, the CEC representatives are also participating in the early parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan as part of the international observation missions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States, the OTS, the OSCE/ODIHR, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

