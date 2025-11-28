Inflation trends in 2025 vary by in Central Asia, data shows
Data indicates that Kazakhstan is likely to experience the highest average inflation in the region, while Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are expected to maintain relatively low rates. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are projected to have moderate inflation levels.
