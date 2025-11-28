Iran’s non-oil exports to Georgia gain momentum in 7M2025
From March 21 through October 22, 2025, Iran exported 329,000 tons of non-oil products to Georgia, valued at $132 million, a 2.8% drop in value. Total non-oil trade turnover with Georgia was $174 million for 343,000 tons, down 29% in value and 4% in volume from last year.
