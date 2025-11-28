Azerbaijani oil prices show modest uptick

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.77, or 1.18 percent, on November 27 from the previous level, coming in at $66.05 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.8, or 1.27 percent, to $63.97 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.24, or 0.54 percent, to $44.07 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.73, or 1.15 percent, to $64.28 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

