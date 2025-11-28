Kazakhstan reports rise in manufacturing industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 28. Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector registers an Industrial Production Index (IPI) of 105.8 percent from January through October 2025, Trend reports via the country's Bureau of National Statistics.

A 9.1 percent increase was reported in food production, an 8.7 percent rise in beverages, and a notable 20.9 percent surge in tobacco products.

Other areas of growth include coke and petroleum products, up by 6.3 percent; the chemical industry, which grew by 10.9 percent; and rubber and plastic products, increasing by 6.4 percent.

The production of other non-metallic mineral products saw a 5.3 percent rise, while the output of finished metal products, excluding machinery and equipment, grew by 14.1 percent. Machinery manufacturing also showed solid performance, with a growth rate of 11.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s IPI for the period from January through October 2025 stood at 107.3 percent. The total value of industrial production in monetary terms reached 50.098 trillion tenge (approximately $95 billion) in January-October 2025.

For context, in 2024, Kazakhstan’s IPI stood at 103.2 percent, with growth observed across a range of sectors, including mining (+0.1 percent year-on-year), manufacturing (+6.9 percent), electricity and gas supply (+1.5 percent), and water supply and waste management (+5.6 percent).

Conversions to USD are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan's official exchange rate of 1 USD = 519.41 KZT as of November 20, 2025.