Ashgabat takes lead in Turkmenistan’s digital commerce for Nov. 2025

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 28. A total of 36,944 POS terminals were operating across Turkmenistan as of November 1, 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank indicates that Ashgabat hosts the largest number of terminals, with 12,339 units, representing roughly one-third of the national total. Lebap follows with 6,029 terminals, while Mary and Balkan have 5,954 and 5,079, respectively.

Dashoguz and Ahal maintain between 2,372 and 5,035 terminals, and Arkadag has the fewest, with only 136.

The distribution indicates that POS terminal infrastructure is concentrated in major population centers, with urbanized regions having significantly higher coverage than smaller or less populated areas.

Established in 1991, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan oversees the national financial system and serves as the authoritative source for official banking statistics.