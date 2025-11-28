Uzbekistan, Lithuania set fresh priorities to deepen economic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Lithuania recognized the steady growth of their partnership and agreed to think outside the box, focusing on a few key areas that could really move the needle, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Tadas Valys and Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev, held on the sidelines of the Third EU–Central Asia Economic Forum in Tashkent.

Particular attention was given to preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which is scheduled to take place in Lithuania in 2026. The sides exchanged views on key agenda items to ensure that the upcoming session becomes a milestone in advancing bilateral cooperation.

To wrap things up, both sides put their cards on the table, vowing to roll up their sleeves and double down on joint efforts through the launch of new projects, enhanced coordination, and expanded collaboration in trade, investment, and broader economic partnership.

Meanwhile, the EU–Central Asia Economic Forum continued the tradition of previous editions in Bishkek (2021) and Almaty (2023). Organized in cooperation with the OECD and ITC, the event brought together officials from EU institutions, Central Asian governments, representatives of the private sector, and international financial organizations to discuss investment cooperation, regional connectivity, and strategic initiatives.

Following the forum, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union signed a 3-million-euro grant agreement to support the development of critical raw materials (CRM) in Central Asia.

