Turkmenistan adopts new law regulating virtual assets

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 28. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has signed the Law on Virtual Assets, establishing a national legal framework for the use and regulation of digital asset technologies, Trend reports via the Turkmen president's office.

The new legislation outlines the legal, economic, and organizational basis for activities involving virtual assets in the country. At the same time, the document clarifies that its provisions do not extend to securities, currency, electronic money, bank deposits, or gambling activities.

It governs processes related to the creation, issuance, storage, circulation, and use of virtual assets and introduces official definitions for key terms such as blockchain, digital and non-fungible tokens, mining, mining equipment, smart contracts, and virtual asset service providers.

The law breaks down the differences between industrial and private mining and lays out the requirements for exchange operators and cryptocurrency trading platforms. The regulatory framework is anchored in the Constitution of Turkmenistan and consists of the newly adopted law along with other national legal acts governing digital-asset-related relations.

Earlier, on November 22, the government reviewed a draft Roadmap for the Regulation of Virtual Assets and the Implementation of Mining Technologies for 2026-2030 at a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Berdimuhamedov.

The adoption of the Law on Virtual Assets is a step within the larger framework of Turkmenistan's Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy (2019-2025). Part of its initiatives was the launch of the "Sanly Bilim" (Digital Education) project, which facilitated the widespread integration of digital technologies across the national education system. Moreover, the nation has been making strides in the digital realm, rolling out the Unified State Portal of Electronic Services to keep up with the times. In the telecommunications sector, the number of Internet users has seen consistent growth, exceeding 4 million users by 2024.

