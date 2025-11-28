Azerbaijan's Baku hosts 7th meeting of OTS media and information ministers and officials

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ The 7th meeting of ministers and high officials in charge of media and information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting will be addressed by OTS Deputy Secretary General Omer Kocaman, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Kanat Iskakov, Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov, Deputy Head of the Turkish Liaison Office Ferhat Pirinççi, Director of the Media Content Production Center under the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Kobuljon Akhmedov, and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu.

Will be updated