Trend and DHA invite media from OTS, D-8 countries to their joint AI-based digital platform - Sevil Mikayilova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Trend News Agency and Türkiye's well-known Demirören Agency (DHA) are inviting the media of the OTS and D-8 countries to join their joint AI-based digital platform, said MP Sevil Mikayilova, member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, during her speech at the panel session titled "Opportunities for cooperation among OTS member states in the digital media environment", held as part of the Organization of Turkic States Media Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Trend and DHA have jointly introduced a very interesting project: a new platform based on modern information technologies and built around cooperation that is essential today. We have already brought in other countries, including those that are not Turkic-speaking.

China’s prominent Xinhua Agency has also agreed to join the project. At the same time, we have invited all our colleagues from the Turkic states. A multimedia stock has been created here," the MP said.

MP Mikayilova stressed that the existence of such a platform is particularly important at a time when disinformation is spreading widely across the internet.

"In response to AI-generated fake content, it is crucial to have a large volume of accurate and reliable material. That is precisely why we created this stock. We have also achieved very positive results by successfully applying, for the first time, AI-based translation capabilities into different languages," she emphasized.

The MP added that involving colleagues from other countries can help shape a highly positive media environment:

"Here, accurate news that guides the public correctly will be provided. Regardless of the subject, information will be correct and trustworthy. Building strategic communication between states is extremely important today. We must acknowledge that both social media and traditional media are very powerful in shaping public perception. But the existence of such platforms and the creation of a space where verified information sources are gathered is essential. For diplomats, decision-makers and individuals with media literacy, this platform is extremely valuable. As technology develops, a more advanced media system will form within this environment. But at this stage, we cannot pause: we must strengthen the legislative framework and work on establishing new media law and cooperation platforms," she said.

The MP recalled that just a few days ago, Baku hosted the Media Forum of the D-8 countries, noting that such forums are crucial for strengthening the ideological foundations of the state’s political course.

"By involving other countries in the platform, we can broaden the coverage of accurate information across our region. In this way, we can build a barrier against fake news and disinformation. This will be highly beneficial for all our colleagues," Sevil Mikayilova concluded.