Uzbekistan enacts ban on electronic cigarettes and nicotine devices

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan has introduced criminal liability for the circulation of electronic cigarettes, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, recent amendments to the Law “On Restricting the Distribution and Consumption of Alcohol and Tobacco Products” establish a ban on the circulation of electronic cigarettes and related liquids.

Amendments to the Criminal Code stipulate that the production, purchase, storage, transportation, sale, manufacture, import, or export of tobacco products and electronic nicotine delivery systems, including e-cigarettes, prohibited for circulation in Uzbekistan, will be punishable if committed on a large scale or if repeated after an administrative penalty for the same actions.

The penalties include:

• a fine ranging from 300 to 500 BRV (base calculation units);

• corrective labor for a term of 2 to 3 years;

• restriction of liberty for 3 to 5 years; or

• imprisonment for 3 to 5 years.

At the same time, individuals are exempt from liability if they voluntarily report their actions to the authorities and hand over prohibited products.

Meanwhile, the draft law establishing administrative and criminal liability for the illegal circulation of such products was approved by the Senate in April of this year.

