Head of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency talks up tools against disinformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Preventing disinformation and the spread of fake news is a priority for Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

He noted that the government of Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of the media, actively develops dialogue in this sphere, and advocates for strengthening international cooperation.

According to him, the Shusha Global Media Forum has become an important platform for discussing pressing issues in media development.

“The Third Shusha Global Forum, held in July 2025, attracted a wide range of participants—representatives of leading mass media, experts, and analysts from various countries around the world, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other states. The event discussed the challenges of the digital age, ways to improve the reliability of information, and new opportunities for international media interaction,” he said.

Ismayilov highlighted that Azerbaijan is stepping up its efforts to tackle disinformation and fake news, seeing this area as one of the crucial parts of safeguarding information security.

“Azerbaijan remains committed to professionalism, shared values, and the integrity of cooperation. The platform for interaction among Turkic states serves as the basis for advancing our interests and strengthening trust,” he emphasized.

The executive director added that Azerbaijan is actively developing media contacts with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. In particular, in 2025, media tours were organized to historical cities of Uzbekistan, and meetings were held on the sidelines of the 2nd Central Asian Media Forum in Astana with the participation of the Azerbaijani delegation.

