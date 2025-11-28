Kazakhstan calling for ramp-up in production of joint media content among OTS nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries should increase the production of joint content, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Kanat Iskakov said at the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of OTS, Trend reports.

“We need to increase the production of joint content—dramatic series, documentary projects, and programs about tourism, culture, and the investment opportunities of our countries. We have significant potential in this direction, but we have not yet given this work the proper momentum,” he noted.

Iskakov particularly pointed out the need to open up access to the television production of the OTS member countries by setting up the mutual broadcasting of national TV channels to reach out to the widest possible audience. According to him, without content exchange and the presence of each other’s channels on air, cooperation cannot be truly effective.

He added that it's important to implement joint projects aimed at creating high-quality children’s content in Turkic languages, which will contribute to the cultural development of the new generation.

“Without animation, without engaging children, our nations will not be able to get to know each other better. Creating children’s content must become one of the priorities of our work,” he stressed.

The vice minister also noted the importance of coordinated approaches to journalistic standards in the context of the digital environment and the development of artificial intelligence, which will help strengthen audience trust.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel