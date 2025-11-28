Kyrgyzstan bets on OTS solutions to create secure information environment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ Solutions to create a secure information environment for citizens should be sought within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov said at the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of OTS being held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Within the framework of OTS, it's important to seek solutions that contribute to the creation of a safe, transparent, and fair information environment for citizens. In the modern digital era, the internet and social networks have become powerful tools for exchanging information and ideas, playing a key role in ensuring freedom of expression and access to data,” the ambassador noted.

According to Mamytkanov, creating a safe and open information environment in the member states is high on the to-do list, as it contributes to strengthening national security, maintaining social stability, and developing cooperation.

“At the same time, social networks are often used to spread unreliable information and incite hostility, which is especially relevant for many multilingual and culturally diverse societies. Therefore, it's important to implement modern mechanisms of media literacy, content monitoring, and international cooperation in order to ensure reliable protection of citizens and preserve trust in legal principles,” the diplomat emphasized.

