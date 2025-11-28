Uzbekistan, UAE moving forward with over 300 joint initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. In recent years, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates have joined forces, rolling up their sleeves to launch over 300 collaborative initiatives spanning more than 40 different fields, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

These figures were announced during a meeting in which President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a UAE delegation led by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi.

The sides discussed further strengthening Uzbek–Emirati relations of friendship and strategic partnership, as well as the practical implementation of agreements reached during the high-level visit to the UAE in January this year.

The meeting also emphasized the need for full-scale execution of the new five-year program of mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at enhancing public administration efficiency.

Special attention was given to joint plans to introduce the UAE’s advanced practices in reducing bureaucracy, train 5 million prompt engineers in the field of artificial intelligence, and promote initiatives such as “Young Generation” and “Book Challenge.”

The parties additionally agreed to ensure thorough preparation for upcoming high-level events.

Concurrently, commencing in 2021, the bilateral trade dynamics between Uzbekistan and the UAE have exhibited a consistent upward trajectory, averaging an annual growth rate exceeding 20 percent, culminating in an approximate trade volume of $650 million by the conclusion of 2024. The project portfolio involving leading Emirati companies in Uzbekistan has exceeded $20 billion, with several new agreements signed during the 4th Tashkent Investment Forum.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel