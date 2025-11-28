OTS sets sights on rolling out information integrity initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plans to launch an initiative to ensure information integrity, Deputy Secretary General of OTS Ömer Kocaman said at the 7th Meeting of Ministers and High Officials in Charge of Media and Information of OTS, Trend reports.

“At present, we are working on the five-year strategy of our organization for 2027–2031. Within the framework of this strategy, it is planned to create a new structure called the ‘OTS Information Integrity Initiative.’ The goal of the initiative is to develop joint mechanisms for verification and fact-checking and implement comprehensive programs aimed at increasing citizens’ media literacy, as well as introduce coordinated mechanisms for responding to the threats of information warfare,” he explained.

According to Kocaman, information is the name of the game that shapes the perception of the world and influences politics.

“The digital era in which we live opens unique opportunities. Thanks to new technologies, we can create engaging content, involve the younger generation, and promote culture on a global scale. However, along with this, challenges such as disinformation, fake news, cyber threats, and deliberate attempts to distort our opinions are also increasing. To address these threats, we need to form a stable and reliable information ecosystem based on public trust,” he added.

The deputy secretary general emphasized that convening today's assembly in Baku carries significant implications.

“This beautiful city symbolizes our shared heritage and the future we strive to build together. Azerbaijan has always played a key role in strengthening cooperation in the Turkic world,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel